Broker News

February 1, 2022

IGO – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

A mixed bag from IGO during the December quarter according to Credit Suisse, with the Nova project performing well on both production and costs, while Greenbushes was low on production and high on costs. Higher than expected realised pricing drove an earnings beat.

Despite decreasing earnings expectations given expected lower realised pricing and higher costs, the broker remains positive that IGO can capitalise on strong lithium demand in the medium term and expects peak pricing in FY23 as the company ramps up production.

The Outperform rating is retained and the target price decreases to $15.30 from $16.30.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $15.30.Current Price is $11.85. Difference: $3.45 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If IGO meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

ARB – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

CTD – Morgans rates the stock as Add

PBH – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

CBL – Morgans rates the stock as Add

FCL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

CHN – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform