CTD – Morgans rates the stock as Add

After including including in forecasts Corporate Travel Management’s acquisition of Helloworld Travel’s ((HLO)) corporate travel business, Morgans target price rises to $29 from $27.36.
From prior experience, the analyst is confident demand will recover quickly once it is safe to travel again, and believes patient investors will be rewarded. The Add rating is unchanged.
Sector: Consumer Services.
Target price is $29.00. Current Price is $20.31. Difference: $8.69 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CTD meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 30%.