PBH – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

In the wake of PointsBet’s reported 4.2% turnover share of the US market in the December quarter, Credit Suisse is assumimg further market share loss and increased marketing spend from the current number 5 in the marketplace.

The broker is concerned a further capital raising will be required before the year’s out, unless management can achieve its 10% market share goal or the company is taken over.

Target falls to $5.50 from $8.00, downgrade to Neutral from Outperform.

Sector: Consumer Services.

