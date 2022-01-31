Broker News

January 31, 2022

FCL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Fineos Corporation’s December half receipts met Macquarie’s expectations, posting a quarterly two-year compound annual growth rate of 9.2%. Payments rose 7.2%.

Guidance was steady. No new clients were announced, the company striking growth from its existing clients.

Target price falls to $3.98 from $4.92 to reflect the recent shift in relative valuation and the broker is keeping a wary eye to new client acquisition.

Outperform rating retained.

Sector: Software & Services.

 

Target price is $3.98.Current Price is $3.56. Difference: $0.42 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If FCL meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

PBH – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

CBL – Morgans rates the stock as Add

CHN – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

NCM – Morgans rates the stock as Add

EVN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

AMI – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform