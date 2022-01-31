Broker News

January 31, 2022

CHN – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Chalice Mining announced a maiden resource for the Gonneville deposit in November of 330Mt at the Julimar project. Macquarie notes Chalice gained State government approval in late December and this month (January) gained approval for low-impact diamond drilling at the project.

The company also discovered further mineralisation near Hartog.

Meanwhile, the Falcon Metals demerger has been finalised, the company has $65m cash and the commencement of drilling in Julimar this month suggests its full steam ahead.

Outperform rating and $10.55 target price retained.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $10.55.Current Price is $7.58. Difference: $2.97 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CHN meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 28% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

PBH – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

CBL – Morgans rates the stock as Add

FCL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

NCM – Morgans rates the stock as Add

EVN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

AMI – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform