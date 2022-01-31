Broker News

January 31, 2022

CBL – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Following Control Bionics’ 2Q cashflow report, Morgans lowers FY22 revenue assumptions and increases cost estimates (higher staff and product development expenses).

The target price slips to $1.32 from $1.42 and the Speculative Buy rating is maintained, as the analyst expects several upcoming catalysts’s for a share price rally. These catalyst’s include the launch of new products and converting the existing sales pipeline.

Sector: Technology Hardware & Equipment.

 

Target price is $1.32.Current Price is $0.39. Difference: $0.93 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CBL meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 70% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

PBH – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

FCL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

CHN – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

NCM – Morgans rates the stock as Add

EVN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

AMI – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform