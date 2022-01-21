The Week that Was – January 17-21, 2022

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 17 January, 2022

AUSTRAC Sets Sights on Casino Industry

It is now quite clear that AUSTRAC is going to shake up the Australian casino industry in a way that wasn’t apparent last June when an expanded inquiry was first revealed.

Tuesday 18 January, 2022

How High Can Government Debt-to-GDP Ratios Soar?

Somewhere a ceiling exists. But, as Magellan Investment Specialist Michael Collins argues, trouble is brewing, especially in the eurozone and emerging countries.

Antisense Therapeutics: The pathway to commercialisation

Corporate Connect analyst Marc Sinatra has released a comprehensive research report on Antisense Therapeutics (ASX: ANP), placing a 12-month target on the company of $0.55 per share.

Chinese Economic Growth by Any Other Name

The 8.1% growth in Chinese GDP for 2021 may look solid, but it cloaks the continuing slide in property investment and the weakest housing price increase in five years.

Vanguard Gives Window into Fundies’ Treatment of BHP

Ahead of the BHP unification, US-owned fund manager Vanguard Australia has revealed its rebalancing strategy and warned of some transitory risks to some of its funds.

Coal, Steel Production Start 2022 with a Whimper

No good news in the 2021 Chinese steel production and coal output data, with the former hit by continued regulation and the latter by sluggish construction sector demand.

Wesfarmers Shares Jump Despite Cagey Update

Wesfarmers shares rose sharply yesterday despite a substantial downgrade for sales growth and profits as Covid Omicron took a toll on sales in two key chains – Kmart and Officeworks.

Wednesday 19 January, 2022

Fosterville Key to Kirkland’s Plans

A solid performance by its key Australian asset, the Fosterville gold mine in Victoria, has made sure Kirkland Gold is in good shape to complete its merger of equals with rival Agnico Eagle.

US Stock Story: Intercontinental Exchange

Magellan takes a look at Intercontinental Exchange, a pioneer of digitalised financial markets that owns the New York Stock Exchange among others.

Iron Ore, Copper Still Problematic for Rio

Rio Tinto might have vowed to get its iron ore business back to growth, but that won’t happen this year after the company set the lowest guidance in at least five years.

Redbubble Forever Blowing It

Yet another disappointing trading update from online retailer Redbubble saw the company’s shares hammered more than 20% in Tuesday’s trading session.

Cheap Talk Weighing on Oz Economy

Media reaction to Tuesday’s ANZ poll showing a sharp fall in consumer confidence is one more example of how we seem to be talking ourselves into another economic slide.

Lithium – Where to From Here?

Joe Wright, Analyst at Airlie Funds Management, takes a deep look into the current state of play in the always-interesting lithium space and how his firm is approaching it.

Putting Inflation in the ’22 Equation

Expectations for 2022 are difficult to pin down as volatility continues due to uncertainty from COVID as well as high valuations. Schroders’ Martin Conlon takes a look at the year ahead for Australian equities.

JB HiFi Shares Jump 6% as Sales Hold Up

Shares in leading electronics and whitegoods retailer JB Hi-Fi rose strongly yesterday after it unveiled a better-than-expected result for the first half of the new financial year.

Microsoft Goes Mega in the Metaverse

On Tuesday, Microsoft found a use for just over half of its $US130 billion war chest with a $US68.7 billion all-cash acquisition of gaming group Activision Blizzard.

Starting 2022 with a More Defensive Posture

With central banks clearly in play, financial markets are likely to see higher volatility in the year ahead. This should create some great opportunities for patient investors.

Thursday 20 January, 2022

Megaport Shares Hit on Sector Weakness, Soft Guidance

Investors sold off Megaport shares yesterday amid more general weakness among the techs and what investors thought was a less than convincing update for the second quarter.

The Top 5 Future Mobility Stocks for 2022

Global transport is changing at breakneck speed, rushing to meet the demands of global warming. ETF Securities looks at the top five stocks powering the future of mobility.

Ten Key Insights From 2021

Although macroeconomic events may have dominated financial markets during the pandemic, earnings and fundamentals still matter. Tim Murray from T. Rowe Price explains why.

Dixon Advisory Files for Voluntary Administration

Troubled wealth management firm Dixon Advisory has filed for voluntary administration after its directors determined that mounting liabilities and regulatory penalties would leave the company insolvent.

Strong Production Numbers a Sweetener for BHP

Ahead of Thursday’s key shareholder vote to unify its corporate structure, BHP has produced a reassuring half year production and sales update – especially for iron ore.

Setback for Rio at Serbian Lithium Project

Rio Tinto revealed in a release on Tuesday that rising opposition had forced it to push back the timeline for first saleable production at its $US2.4 billion Serbia lithium project.

Bidding War Begins for Virtus Health

London-based private equity firm Cap Vest has overbid local PE group BGH Capital in a new buyout offer for IVF group Virtus Health.

In with a Whimper, Out with a Bang

According to Nikolaj Schmidt, Chief International Economist with T. Rowe Price, the investment story of 2022 will be tactical bear, structural bull.

Friday 21 January, 2022

Big End of Town Delivers the Good Oil

The global LNG boom and energy shortage in Europe and China over the last half of 2021 saw energy majors Santos and Woodside report strong fourth quarters on Thursday.

Chalice Shares Lift on Julimar Expansion

Shares in Chalice Mining jumped more than 7% on Thursday after the company revealed it had started drilling at a second target area within its Julimar prospect north-east of Perth.

Timing Casts Doubts over Solid Jobs Data

Once again the timing of the monthly surveys for the labour force report from the ABS has prevented us from getting a clearer picture of the true state of the jobs market.

Heads Roll, Structure Shifts in GPT Reshuffle

The axe has been wielded at leading office, shopping centre and logistics property group GPT, with a significant restructure and the loss of several senior executives in the fallout.

Local Holders Heartily Endorse BHP Restructure

BHP shareholders in Melbourne on Thursday night voted overwhelmingly to return the company back to a single listing after 21 years of dual quotation in London and Australia.

UK Vote Ratifies Local Decision for BHP

BHP shareholders in London have joined their Australian counterparts in approving plans to scrap the group’s dual listing and move the main stock market listing to the ASX.

Global Technology Markets Seek Normalcy in 2022

After enduring a string of extraordinary developments over the past few years, 2022 may be a year of normalisation as economic growth broadens and powerful secular themes remain intact.

Protect Your Portfolio Against Rising Inflation

Shane Hurst from ClearBridge Investments discusses how infrastructure investors can find defensive assets that also deliver attractive income with the potential for capital growth.

Serbia Revokes Rio’s Lithium Licenses

According to a Reuters report on Friday morning, the Serbian government has revoking all licenses related to Rio Tinto’s exploration for lithium in the country.

Pressure on Netflix after Weak Subscriber Forecast

Shares in Netflix face a near 20% plunge in value on Friday night trading on Wall Street after the company’s forecast for new subscribers for the March quarter fell far short of forecasts.