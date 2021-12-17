Broker News

December 17, 2021

AX1 – UBS rates the stock as Buy

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

UBS initiates coverage on Accent Group with a Buy rating and a $3 target price. The company operates in the performance and lifestyle retail market, mainly in footwear though with a growing apparel business.

The broker forecasts a post-covid recovery, and then an ongoing modest expansion of earnings (EBIT) margins. The metric, cost of doing business (CODB)/Sales, is expected to fall due to operating leverage and lower rent/sales.

The key retail revenue growth driver is the number of stores, notes the analyst, with opportunities across larger brands and its recently acquired brands. The former are (Platypus, Hype, Skechers), while the latter are Stylerunner and Glue.

Sector: Retailing.

 

Target price is $3.00.Current Price is $2.38. Difference: $0.62 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AX1 meets the UBS target it will return approximately 21% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

CWY – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

QAN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Underperform

CMM – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

CTD – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

CSL – Morgans rates the stock as Add

ANZ – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform