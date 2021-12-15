Broker News

December 15, 2021

WOW – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Morgans assesses Woolworths Group’s trading update was disappointing after significantly higher covid costs far outweighed slightly-better than-expected Australian Food sales growth in the 1H22. The target price slips to $36.65 from $37.85 and the Hold rating is unchanged.

The analyst keeps FY23 and FY24 earnings forecasts broadly unchanged after assuming a reversion to more normal trading conditions. The long-term fundamentals of the business are considered to remain sound.

Sector: Food & Staples Retailing.

 

Target price is $36.65.Current Price is $37.45. Difference: ($0.80) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If WOW meets the Morgans target it will return approximately -2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

ANZ – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

GOZ – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

DOW – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

CHC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

AD8 – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

IPL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral