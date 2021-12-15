Sustainability May Be Problematic for Some

Demand for risk assets has been historic in 2021, with greater inflows into global equities this year than in the past 19 years combined, according to a November 24 report from Bank of America. The bank also notes that a third of that demand has been for stocks carrying an ESG or sustainability label, and similar dynamics have played out in credit markets.

In our experience, many investors today believe corporate sustainability is the ultimate win-win. They contend, for example, that if employers pay their workers more it will result in higher sales and productivity and ultimately reduce costs. They also maintain that cutting emissions will not only help the planet but also bolster companies’ bottom lines.

That is true for some companies that are already operating in a sustainable manner or have the means and ability to adapt to a changing world. But for many companies, change will prove risky and expensive.

In recent decades, many less-than-competitive, shareholder-focused enterprises with undifferentiated products or services have extracted rent from the environment, suppliers, workers, bondholders and others. The rise of sustainability suggests those economic levers are likely to recede and will probably reverse, leading to pressure on corporate profit margins and income statements. We fear that short-term investors underappreciate how many companies have a real terminal value problem.

Sustainability isn’t free, and in our view, efforts to become more sustainable will challenge many firms and perhaps even bankrupt some.

Accelerating trends

The pandemic accelerated many well-documented secular trends such as digital media, cloud computing and work-from-home arrangements, but it also hastened less obvious ones, such as loneliness, wealth inequality and interestingly, investor demand for changes in corporate behavior.

That has resulted in a growing recognition among management teams of the need for more sustainable business practices. This is illustrated in Exhibit 1, which looks at the number of global companies that referenced during earnings calls any of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, a set of global objectives agreed on by the UN General Assembly in 2015 to improve the quality of life worldwide. Clearly, companies are getting the message.