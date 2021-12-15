Markets

December 15, 2021

Noront Ready to Talk Turkey with Wyloo

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer

The soap opera that is the future of Canadian explorer, Noront Resources continues with the company now wanting to talk to its new highest-priced suitor Wyloo Metals, the company controlled by Fortescue Metals chair Andrew Forrest.

Wyloo has offered $C1.10 a share for 62.5% of Noront it already doesn’t control – over bidding BHP’s 75 cents Canadian offer.

Noront Resources said on Tuesday it plans to negotiate directly with Wyloo Metals on the company’s raised buyout offer.

Noront on Tuesday though did not provide any update whether its board is changing its recommendation for the BHP’s offer, but added that the company is reviewing Wyloo’s proposal.

BHP on Monday also ended talks with Wyloo regarding its support for the takeover of Noront as the two parties were unable to reach an agreement.

At the heart of the battle is Noront’s Eagle Nest nickel asset in Canada’s so-called Ring of Fire in northwestern Ontario, a high-grade deposit of the metal, as well as copper and PGE group metals.

About Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

View more articles by Glenn Dyer →

More Related Articles

IEA Expecting Oil Demand to Slow

US Fundies Turn Defensive

The Sideways Scenario

NAB Survey Shows Optimism in Face of Omicron

CSL Finally Confirms $A16 Billion Vifor Deal

New Normal Catches Up with Woolworths