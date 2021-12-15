ANZ – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

Macquarie lowers FY22 EPS forecasts for the major banks by around -2-4%, with a smaller impact on FY23-24, largely driven by mortgage margins changes. This comes after substantial switching by customers from variable to fixed rates, explains the analyst.

The broker points out a lack of repricing and significant competitive pressures in fixed-rate also contributed to a margin squeeze.

ANZ Bank is expected to benefit from an underweight position in mortgages and should deliver better revenue growth in FY22, estimates Macquarie. The $30 target price and Outperform rating are maintained.

Sector: Banks.

