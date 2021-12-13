CSL Confirms Vifor Talks

CSL has finally confirmed it is in takeover talks with small Swiss pharma firm Vifor.

There has been speculation for weeks now that CSL was looking to bid for Vifor, which specialises in iron supplements and kidney health products (all blood/plasma related which is CSL’s area of excellence).

CSL shares are down 0.2 per cent today to $297.66.

After going all shy and retiring over the past fortnight, CSL told investors on Monday that the two companies were in talks.

“CSL confirms that it is in discussions with Vifor Pharma Ltd regarding a potential transaction, however at this time there remains no certainty that any transaction will result and, if a transaction does result, when such a transaction would occur,” it said in a statement lodged to the ASX.

The $10 billion takeover would be the largest acquisition since CSL listed on the ASX.

Former CSL board member Abbas Hussain joined Vifor as CEO mid year, which has added to the intensity of the deal speculation.