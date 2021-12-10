Broker News

December 10, 2021

NCM – UBS rates the stock as Buy

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Strategists at UBS expect the gold price to moderate to US$1600/oz by the end of 2022. The long-term real gold price estimate is lifted to US$1,500/oz from $US1,300/oz, due to rising production costs.

A Buy rating is retained for Newcrest Mining. The broker points out the company is embarking on a heavier reinvestment cycle, is more aggressive on M&A and has promised more growth than its global peers as have Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources. The $27 target price is unchanged.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $27.00.Current Price is $23.17. Difference: $3.83 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If NCM meets the UBS target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

STO – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

NST – UBS rates the stock as Buy

EBO – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

RIO – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

WHC – Citi rates the stock as Buy

S32 – Morgans rates the stock as Add