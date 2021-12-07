SIG – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

Following a trading update by Sigma Healthcare, Citi reduces FY22-24 EPS forecasts by -24%, -15% and -2%, respectively and lowers its target price to $0.50 from $0.60. The Neutral rating is unchanged.

Ongoing issues with an enterprise resource planning system, resulting in a significant loss of market share, and covid-related issues were primarily responsible for the earnings downgrades, explains the analyst.

Management downgraded underlying earnings (EBITDA) guidance for FY22 by circa -15%, and now expect a -10% decline over FY21.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

Target price is $0.50. Current Price is $0.49.