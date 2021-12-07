Broker News

December 7, 2021

SIG – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Following a trading update by Sigma Healthcare, Citi reduces FY22-24 EPS forecasts by -24%, -15% and -2%, respectively and lowers its target price to $0.50 from $0.60. The Neutral rating is unchanged.

Ongoing issues with an enterprise resource planning system, resulting in a significant loss of market share, and covid-related issues were primarily responsible for the earnings downgrades, explains the analyst.

Management downgraded underlying earnings (EBITDA) guidance for FY22 by circa -15%, and now expect a -10% decline over FY21.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

 

Target price is $0.50.Current Price is $0.49. Difference: $0.01 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SIG meets the Citi target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

MME – Morgans rates the stock as Add

PGH – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

BLD – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

CSL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

MTS – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

IAG – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight