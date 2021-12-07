MME – Morgans rates the stock as Add

Morgans assesses a broadly positive trading update for the first two months of the 2Q22 for MoneyMe, which showed ongoing originations growth.
First half revenue guidance is for greater than $46m. The broker retains its Add rating and adjusts down its target price to $2.36 from $2.40.
Sector: Diversified Financials.
Target price is $2.36.Current Price is $1.82. Difference: $0.54 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If MME meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).