December 7, 2021

MME – Morgans rates the stock as Add

Morgans assesses a broadly positive trading update for the first two months of the 2Q22 for MoneyMe, which showed ongoing originations growth.

First half revenue guidance is for greater than $46m. The broker retains its Add rating and adjusts down its target price to $2.36 from $2.40.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

 

Target price is $2.36.Current Price is $1.82. Difference: $0.54 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If MME meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

