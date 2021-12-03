The Week that Was – November 29-December 3, 2021

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 29 November, 2021

Market Worries Put OPEC+ Moves on Ice

Friday’s crash in oil prices has forced OPEC+ to delay technical meetings ahead of a formal decision on whether to cut a further 400,000 barrels a day from its global production cap.

Tuesday 30 November, 2021

APRA Continues Squeeze on Home Lending

APRA has revealed more changes aimed at shaking up the home lending and small to medium business sectors and make it more expensive for some to invest in the housing sector.

Pact Broken as Higher Costs Hit Earnings

For the second time in six weeks, shares in Melbourne packager Pact Group (ASX: PGH) have been hit hard by weak trading news, falling more than 12% in Monday’s trading session.

Myer Continues Comeback with Refinancing

More signs of the renewal of department store group Myer Holdings (ASX: MYR), which on Monday revealed a major new refinancing of its debt with much easier terms.

Rinehart’s Vulcan Fires Up Another Lithium Deal

Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX: VUL), the lithium up-and-comer backed by Gina Rinehart, revealed another off-take agreement ahead of the company’s annual meeting yesterday.

Weaker GDP Fuel on the Bonfire of Nerves

The emergence of the new Covid variant has made tomorrow’s September quarter economic growth data almost irrelevant, especially in the event that Omicron is as dangerous as some say.

Plenti in the Tank as Fintech Targets $5 billion Loan Book

As it tracks through its first year on the ASX, fintech consumer lender Plenti could hardly have posted a more impressive interim result, with virtually all metrics heading in the right direction.

A Positive Year for the Banks

It’s been a good year for the ‘Big Four’ banks as they have returned to pre-pandemic profit levels, and AFIC has benefited from a higher level of dividends reflective of the better outlook.

Wednesday 1 December, 2021

Building Approvals Slump on Government Slowdown

Building approvals in October fell sharply because of a dramatic slide in the number of new apartments, townhouses and units approved by local governments.

It’s Stacks on the Mill for Westpac

More woes for Westpac, with the company now facing legal action from regulator ASIC that will cost it more than $180 million in penalties and remediation.

Car Parts Maker Gets While the Going is GUD

Car parts maker GUD Holdings (ASX: GUD) will double its size with a $745 million cash and share deal to purchase AutoPacific Group (APG) from a private equity group.

Too Much of a Good Thing for Oz Farmers

Good growing conditions will see Australian farmers harvest a record winter crop, but the recent wet weather has hit yields and quality, especially in wheat, marking price down sharply.

Fast Food Apparently a Staple in Lockdown

The recent lockdowns clearly boosted the Sep half-year performance of Collins Foods, the parent company of KFC and Taco Bell in Australia, in turn helping the company’s shares jump 12%.

Warning Signs When Travelling at The Speed of Light

The shifting sands of monetary and Government policy set a positive scene for the fundamental long short investor. The mounting risk of inflation could now be the painful hangover from it.

The Rise of Automation and Robotics

An ageing, growing population will amplify demand for goods and services around the world, creating exceptional opportunities in areas such as automation and robotics.

Thursday 2 December, 2021

Liontown About to Be Cashed Up and Ready to Roar

Shares in Liontown Resources were put into a trading halt ahead of plans to raise up to $490 million to allow it to derisk the company’s key Kathleen Valley project.

Oz Economy Holds Up but Braces for Impact

Australia’s economy survived the Covid Delta lockdowns in the third quarter to emerge in solid condition and looking at a rebound in the three months to December.

Property Market Finally Coming off the Boil

Australian property prices grew the slowest amount this year according to CoreLogic, again raising the question of whether the boom is coming to an end.

What the NFT is the Metaverse?

The “Metaverse” has recently leapt to prominence. Magellan’s Michael Collins argues that this touted ‘embodied internet’ might take a while to arrive and underwhelm when it does.

Why We’re Adding Exposure to the Natural Gas Sector

A compelling supply demand equation is emerging for the natural gas sector which could set the foundations for a significant multi-year hydrocarbon cycle.

Friday 3 December, 2021

APRA’s Lending Concerns Well-Founded

No wonder APRA moved this week to force home lenders to hold more capital against interest-only loans, which hit a near-record level in October.

Yet Again the Chinese Economy Confounds

Mixed news for the Chinese economy from the two start of month surveys of manufacturing – it’s not in good health and a diagnosis of lacklustre would be in order, judging by the data.

Woolworths Gatecrashes API Party

Shares in API soared more than 16% on Thursday to a high of $1.74 after Woolworths crashed Wesfarmers’ attempt to take control of the company.

Acquiring a Taste for Climate-Friendly Food

Agriculture is changing as it adapts to climate change, with the development of more planet-friendly processes having a growing impact.

Price Makers in the Pound Seats

In business, there are ‘price makers’ and ‘price takers’ – companies that have pricing power from strong market positions in good industries, and those that don’t.

OPEC+ Holds Steady Course in Face Of Price Weakness

Despite the recent 20% plus slide in oil prices, OPEC+ will maintain its plan to increase its production cap by 400,000 barrels a day in January.