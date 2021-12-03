QAN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Underperform

Credit Suisse thinks reopening may be delayed due to the omicron variant and factors-in a three to four month delay for Qantas Airways’ metrics. The broker is cautious on taking a more positive stance and retains its Underperform rating.

The target price of $4.10 is unchanged, despite the analyst increasing the estimated loss for FY22 to -$1.6bn from -$1.2bn.

Sector: Transportation.

Target price is $4.10.Current Price is $4.93. Difference: ($0.83) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If QAN meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately -20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).