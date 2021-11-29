Broker News

November 29, 2021

AMP – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

AMP’s announced additional -$325m of impairments lowers its capital position by around -$220m, Citi estimates, but AMP has generated around $250m of capital from improved hybrid utilisation (convertible debt).

A key question for the broker is whether this will be sufficient to fund planned growth in infrastructure funds post its private capital division demerger. More will hopefully be revealed at tomorrow’s investor day.

Neutral (High Risk) and $1.25 target retained for now.

Sector: Insurance.

 

Target price is $1.25.Current Price is $1.02. Difference: $0.23 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AMP meets the Citi target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

RIO – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

SUN – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

PPM – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

KGN – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

BAP – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

DXS – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform