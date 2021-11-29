AMP – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

AMP’s announced additional -$325m of impairments lowers its capital position by around -$220m, Citi estimates, but AMP has generated around $250m of capital from improved hybrid utilisation (convertible debt).

A key question for the broker is whether this will be sufficient to fund planned growth in infrastructure funds post its private capital division demerger. More will hopefully be revealed at tomorrow’s investor day.

Neutral (High Risk) and $1.25 target retained for now.

Sector: Insurance.

