Broker News

November 25, 2021

HVN – UBS rates the stock as Buy

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

UBS was 14% above consensus estimates prior to Harvey Norman’s 1Q AGM trading update, yet stiil manages to lift its FY22 EPS forecast by 1%, while keeping FY23 unchanged. A&NZ and Malaysian lockdowns weighed on sales and profit (PBT), notes the broker.

The analyst believes the company is well positioned based on the strength of consumer demand in retail, as well as prior positive reopening experiences. The Buy rating and $7 target price are retained.

Sector: Retailing.

 

Target price is $7.00.Current Price is $5.13. Difference: $1.87 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If HVN meets the UBS target it will return approximately 27% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

DXS – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

MPL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

HVN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

BHP – Morgans rates the stock as Add

VSL – UBS rates the stock as Buy

TNE – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral