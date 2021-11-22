Broker News

November 22, 2021

MVF – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

Macquarie raises FY22-4 EPS forecasts by 2% for Monash IVF Group following a 1Q trading update and 1H22 profit guidance which was a 5% beat versus the broker’s forecast. The target price lifts to $1.15 from $1.10.

Australian fresh cycles growth in the 1Q implies to the analyst share gains of around 190 basis points. The Outperform rating is maintained.

Sector: Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences.

 

Target price is $1.10.Current Price is $0.98. Difference: $0.12 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If MVF meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

