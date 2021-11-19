EHL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

Emeco Holdings has offered first half guidance slightly below Macquarie, noting headwinds from WA labour shortages and caution among east coast coal miners. Management expects a better second half.
The broker agrees and highlights a strong balance offering capital management potential.
Outperform retained, target falls to $1.27 from $1.35.
Sector: Capital Goods.
Target price is $1.27.Current Price is $1.06. Difference: $0.21 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If EHL meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 17% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).