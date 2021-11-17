AMC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

Credit Suisse reviews the opportunity for Amcor from European protein packaging (meat, cheese and fish). The analyst concludes if the company were extremely successful and market share were doubled in 3-4 years, organic growth guidance could be exceeded.
The broker makes no changes to its forecasts, Neutral rating or $17.20 target price.
Sector: Materials.
Target price is $17.20.Current Price is $16.80. Difference: $0.40 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AMC meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).