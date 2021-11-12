Fast-Growing Laybuy Trading at a Discount to Peers

Laybuy Group (ASX: LBY) has a market leading position in NZ BNPL, and a growing presence in Australia and the UK. The large UK retail market of £403b and ~28% online penetration represents a significant opportunity for LBY, with only ~1.7% BNPL adoption (~6% of online) leaving significant runway for growth.
Corporate Connect analyst Joh Snyman has today released a research report on Laybuy, valuing the company at $A0.96 per share vs the stock’s current trading price of $A0.45.
