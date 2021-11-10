NHF – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

Nib Holdings has outlined its strategy to grow its private health insurance business as well as provide more diverse healthcare services. Credit Suisse finds the strategy compelling with meaningful potential by FY25.
The company is targeting 25% growth in Australian resident health insurance business to FY25, aiming to attract younger members via enhanced digital propositions.
Neutral and $6.70 target retained.
Sector: Insurance.
Target price is $6.70.Current Price is $7.29. Difference: ($0.59) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If NHF meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately -9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).