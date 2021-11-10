Broker News

November 10, 2021

NHF – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Nib Holdings has outlined its strategy to grow its private health insurance business as well as provide more diverse healthcare services. Credit Suisse finds the strategy compelling with meaningful potential by FY25.

The company is targeting 25% growth in Australian resident health insurance business to FY25, aiming to attract younger members via enhanced digital propositions.

Neutral and $6.70 target retained.

Sector: Insurance.

 

Target price is $6.70.Current Price is $7.29. Difference: ($0.59) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If NHF meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately -9% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

JHX – UBS rates the stock as Buy

CPU – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

NAB – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

PDL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

ALQ – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

PWR – Morgans rates the stock as Add