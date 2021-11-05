Broker News

November 5, 2021

DHG – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

Following Domain Holdings’ 1Q trading update, which beat Morgans expectations, the broker believes the marketplace strategy is starting to bear fruit. Forecasts are upgraded on improved depth penetration and higher-than-expected growth in Agent and Consumer services.

The broker lifts its target price to $5.36 from $5.22 and maintains its Hold rating on valuation. Management pointed to improvement across  all markets in depth penetration, with a special mention for the growth of the top-tier ‘Platinum’ product.

Sector: Software & Services.

 

Target price is $5.36.Current Price is $5.71. Difference: ($0.35) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If DHG meets the Morgans target it will return approximately -7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

