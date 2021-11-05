Broker News

November 5, 2021

CSR – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

CSR reported first half profit in line with Credit Suisse. Building products revenue growth fell short of expectation but earnings exceeded. FY22 guidance of $34m in earnings for the property division is ahead of forecast and some $50m is already contracted for FY23-25.

Supply issues? Margins beat consensus on an ongoing “excellent track record of cost management”, with prices beating costs in the half. However the broker does expect supply issues to pressure margins in a more moderate second half.

Neutral retained, target rises to $6.70 from $6.00.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $6.70.Current Price is $6.25. Difference: $0.45 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CSR meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

ING – Citi rates the stock as Buy

DHG – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

DMP – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

GNC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

AMC – UBS rates the stock as Buy

SFR – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight