PSI – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

The company has reaffirmed FY22 guidance for underlying earnings (EBITDA) of $84-89m and underlying net profit of $54-58m at its AGM update.
Debt refinancing has been completed, which Macquarie considers positive, albeit factored into the stock. The broker also believes future acquisitions are already priced in and retains a Neutral rating. Target is raised to $4.95 from $4.00.
Sector: Insurance.
Target price is $4.95.Current Price is $4.79. Difference: $0.16 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If PSI meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).