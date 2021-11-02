Broker News

November 2, 2021

PSI – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

The company has reaffirmed FY22 guidance for underlying earnings (EBITDA) of $84-89m and underlying net profit of $54-58m at its AGM update.

Debt refinancing has been completed, which Macquarie considers positive, albeit factored into the stock. The broker also believes future acquisitions are already priced in and retains a Neutral rating. Target is raised to $4.95 from $4.00.

Sector: Insurance.

 

Target price is $4.95.Current Price is $4.79. Difference: $0.16 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If PSI meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

CHC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

WBC – Citi rates the stock as Buy

AUB – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

ORG – UBS rates the stock as Buy

GWA – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

RMD – Morgans rates the stock as Add