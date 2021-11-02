Broker News

November 2, 2021

AUB – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

A readthrough of results from AUB Group’s New Zealand peer Arthur J. Gallagher suggests to Macquarie it’s organic and acquisition growth assumptions for AUB Group are on-track.

Commentary from Arthur J. Gallagher revealed Australia and New Zealand combined grew 6%, while premium rates were up around 3-4%. In such a supportive environment, the broker retains Outperform and a $25.52 target.

Sector: Insurance.

 

Target price is $25.52.Current Price is $22.03. Difference: $3.49 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AUB meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

CHC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

WBC – Citi rates the stock as Buy

PSI – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

ORG – UBS rates the stock as Buy

GWA – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

RMD – Morgans rates the stock as Add