Broker News

November 2, 2021

CHC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Charter Hall has upgraded FY22 guidance to “at least $0.83 per security”. Credit Suisse is not surprised, as original guidance ($0.75 per security) did not contain any base assumptions for performance fees or growth in funds under management (FUM).

Moreover, there could be further upgrades as transaction activity is yet to be included. FUM has grown by $1.7bn since June 30 2021 to $54bn.

The broker revises FY22 and FY23 estimates up by 11.6% and 10.6%, increasing the target to $19.37 from $18.87. Neutral maintained.

Sector: Real Estate.

 

Target price is $19.37.Current Price is $18.00. Difference: $1.37 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CHC meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 7% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

WBC – Citi rates the stock as Buy

PSI – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

AUB – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

ORG – UBS rates the stock as Buy

GWA – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

RMD – Morgans rates the stock as Add