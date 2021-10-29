Broker News

October 29, 2021

CTD – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Morgans notes that, unlike its peers, Corporate Travel Management generated positive earnings (EBITDA) in the 1Q. The broker expects activity will continue to strengthen as key borders reopen.

The analyst notes Europe was particularly impressive, returning to pre-covid profitability on only 80% of the activity. Forecasts and the Add rating are left unchanged and the target price to $$27.36 from $25.25.

Sector: Consumer Services.

 

Target price is $27.36.Current Price is $24.24. Difference: $3.12 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CTD meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

ANZ – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

COL – UBS rates the stock as Sell

CRN – Morgans rates the stock as Add

SLK – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

GOZ – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

BTH – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight