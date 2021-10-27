Broker News

October 27, 2021

VHT – Morgans rates the stock as Add

Morgans makes no changes to forecasts and retains its Add rating and $1.87 target price after Volpara Health Technologies reported a “solid” 2Q result, according to Morgans. In a traditionally weaker period, the company had record cash receipts.

The analyst feels management is being conservative when stating things are on-track to meet full year revenue guidance.

Sector: Health Care Equipment & Services.

 

Target price is $1.87.Current Price is $1.28. Difference: $0.59 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If VHT meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 32% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

