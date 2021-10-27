Broker News

October 27, 2021

APX – Citi rates the stock as Buy

Supply chain constraints and lower advertising demand is expected to impact on the company’s advertising projects which represented around 20% of revenue in the first half.

Yet, on the positive side, Citi believes the rebuilding of ad targeting by Facebook is a positive for Appen.

The broker believes the customer expenditure on R&D is more important than Appen accelerating its expenditure on AI and machine learning, and notes Facebook has guided to 30% growth in operating expenditure and 70% in capital expenditure in FY22.

Buy rating and $17.10 target retained.

Sector: Software & Services.

 

Target price is $17.10.Current Price is $11.08. Difference: $6.02 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If APX meets the Citi target it will return approximately 35% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

