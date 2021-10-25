Broker News

October 25, 2021

HMC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Assuming the takeover of Aventus Group ((AVN)) involving Homeco Daily Needs ((HDN)) goes ahead, Credit Suisse calculates assets under management will increase to $5bn.

Home Consortium is paying 7% of total consideration. FY22 earnings guidance has been upgraded to $0.26 per security and distribution guidance is unchanged at $0.12.

Credit Suisse revises FY22, FY23 and FY24 estimates up by 42.5%, 6.6% and 3.7%, while acknowledging there is downside risk to estimates in the transaction does not proceed. The broker raises the target to $7.53 from $5.87 and retains a Neutral rating.

Sector: Real Estate.

 

Target price is $7.53.Current Price is $7.90. Difference: ($0.37) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If HMC meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately -5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

TCL – Morgans rates the stock as Add

WES – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

Z1P – UBS rates the stock as Sell

PPT – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

ORA – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Equal-weight

29M – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform