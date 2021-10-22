BPT – Morgans rates the stock as Add

Lower oil volumes were behind Beach Energy’s overall quarter-on-quarter sales volume decline of -11%, notes Morgans, commenting on first quarter production.
However, this was thought largely due to timing issues and the analyst takes solace from the Otway expansion program being on-track. The broker retains its Add rating and $1.71 target and believes the negative share price reaction provides a good share entry point.
Sector: Energy.
Target price is $1.71.Current Price is $1.48. Difference: $0.23 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BPT meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).