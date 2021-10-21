Markets

October 21, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 2

By Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 2 points to 7415.

 

  • 29Metals (-1.8%); Q report.  Signs refinance facilities.
  • Aristocrat (+5.7%); completes $1.3bn equity raise for Playtech acquisition.
  • AMP (+3.9%); net FUM outflows $1.4bn in 3Q to $131bn.
  • Bluescope (+2.6%); upgraded its 1H earnings forecast, citing strong demand and prices for its steel, especially in the US.
  • Cimic (+4.9%); has cancelled a supply-chain finance program, a practice that allows companies to stretch out the time they have to pay bills. Cimic said it had fully repaid all of its supply-chain finance by the end of September.
  • Coronado (-3.5%); Q report.  Sees FY saleable coal production at low end of guidance and costs at top end of guidance.
  • Crown (-0.8%); AGM today.  Said main-floor gaming revenue declined at the start of FY22 and that it is continuing to cooperate with regulators on a number of inquiries facing the company.  Remains “optimistic about ongoing reforms but realistic about short term pressures”.
  • CSL (+0.1%); will make vaccination mandatory for all employees.
  • Healius (+7.5%); AGM today.  44% growth in FY revenue driven by covid testing. Exploring acquisitive growth in Australia and globally.
  • Iluka (+2.4%); said its 3Q production of zircon, rutile and synthetic rutile was higher than the preceding Q.
  • Japara Healthcare (TH); in trading halt and will announce outcome of shareholder meeting regarding scheme of arrangement.
  • Mirvac (+2%); 1Q update. Reaffirms guidance.
  • Mount Gibson (-3.2%); 1Q update. Sales -8.7% on Q.
  • Orora (+1.9%); AGM today.   To launch $150m buy back.
  • Perpetual (+4.3%); 1Q update. AUM + 3%.
  • Papyrus (+18%);  has signed a 12-month operational lease for control of a fully operational moulded fibre packaging facility in Sharqiah, Egypt.
  • Perseus (-1.3%); Q update.
  • South32 (+0.1%); said it produced more aluminum, manganese ore and steelmaking coal in 1Q vs previous Q immediately prior, but less nickel, energy coal and alumina.
  • Santos (-0.1%); 3Q update. Record sales thanks to LNG prices.  Merger with Oil Search is on track.
  • Woodside (-1.2%); reported a 19% jump in sales revenue in the 3Q21 vs prev Q, because of stronger prices for its LNG amid an energy supply shortage.
  • Woolworths (-0.6%); will make vaccination mandatory for all employees.

