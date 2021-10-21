Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 2

ASX200 up 2 points to 7415.
- 29Metals (-1.8%); Q report. Signs refinance facilities.
- Aristocrat (+5.7%); completes $1.3bn equity raise for Playtech acquisition.
- AMP (+3.9%); net FUM outflows $1.4bn in 3Q to $131bn.
- Bluescope (+2.6%); upgraded its 1H earnings forecast, citing strong demand and prices for its steel, especially in the US.
- Cimic (+4.9%); has cancelled a supply-chain finance program, a practice that allows companies to stretch out the time they have to pay bills. Cimic said it had fully repaid all of its supply-chain finance by the end of September.
- Coronado (-3.5%); Q report. Sees FY saleable coal production at low end of guidance and costs at top end of guidance.
- Crown (-0.8%); AGM today. Said main-floor gaming revenue declined at the start of FY22 and that it is continuing to cooperate with regulators on a number of inquiries facing the company. Remains “optimistic about ongoing reforms but realistic about short term pressures”.
- CSL (+0.1%); will make vaccination mandatory for all employees.
- Healius (+7.5%); AGM today. 44% growth in FY revenue driven by covid testing. Exploring acquisitive growth in Australia and globally.
- Iluka (+2.4%); said its 3Q production of zircon, rutile and synthetic rutile was higher than the preceding Q.
- Japara Healthcare (TH); in trading halt and will announce outcome of shareholder meeting regarding scheme of arrangement.
- Mirvac (+2%); 1Q update. Reaffirms guidance.
- Mount Gibson (-3.2%); 1Q update. Sales -8.7% on Q.
- Orora (+1.9%); AGM today. To launch $150m buy back.
- Perpetual (+4.3%); 1Q update. AUM + 3%.
- Papyrus (+18%); has signed a 12-month operational lease for control of a fully operational moulded fibre packaging facility in Sharqiah, Egypt.
- Perseus (-1.3%); Q update.
- South32 (+0.1%); said it produced more aluminum, manganese ore and steelmaking coal in 1Q vs previous Q immediately prior, but less nickel, energy coal and alumina.
- Santos (-0.1%); 3Q update. Record sales thanks to LNG prices. Merger with Oil Search is on track.
- Woodside (-1.2%); reported a 19% jump in sales revenue in the 3Q21 vs prev Q, because of stronger prices for its LNG amid an energy supply shortage.
- Woolworths (-0.6%); will make vaccination mandatory for all employees.