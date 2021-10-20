Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 65

ASX200 up 65 points (0.9%) to 7440.
- Adairs (+3%); AGM today. Sales down due to Covid but looking for recovery as restrictions lift.
- Beach Petroleum (-4.7%); Q update.
- Blackearth (+8%); has signed a j/v to develop expandable graphite in India.
- Doctor Care Anywhere (+0.7%); the UK based co said 3Q revenue jumped 22% on previous Q on growing demand that the co attributed to worsening wait times in the UK public health system.
- Evolution (+1%); said its 1Q gold output was higher than the preceding quarter and that costs were also higher, but not by as much as expected.
- Flight Centre (-2.3%); AGM today. 1Q in line with expectations but lockdowns still causing issues. Not able to provide guidance but looking for growth as restrictions lift.
- Kogan (+8.5%); October business update. Said it has “resolved its inventory woes”.
- National Aust Bank (+0.3%); appointed Vocus founder James Spenceley to the Board. NAB hiring some quality people of late……
- Oz Minerals (+0.6%); said it should produce more gold than anticipated in 2021, and that costs should be below earlier expectations.
- Sydney Airport (-0.2%); September total passenger traffic -99% vs 2019, -68% vs 2020. We all know why…..
- Super Retail (+1.5%); LFL sales in the first 16 weeks of FY22 were 6% lower than FY21 and 27% higher than FY20. Warned of challenging outlook but they are well placed to take advantage of an uplift in consumer demand.
- Whisper (+9.8%); 1Q results.
………….and Netflix have just released 3Q results.
- they gained 4.4m new subscribers in the 3Q, but only 70,000 from the US/Canada.
- Netflix now have 213m global customers of which 142m have watched “Squid Game”.