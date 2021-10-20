Markets

October 20, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 65

By Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 65 points (0.9%) to 7440.

 

  • Adairs (+3%);  AGM today. Sales down due to Covid but looking for recovery as restrictions lift.
  • Beach Petroleum (-4.7%); Q update.
  • Blackearth (+8%); has signed a j/v to develop expandable graphite in India.
  • Doctor Care Anywhere (+0.7%); the UK based co said 3Q revenue jumped 22% on previous Q on growing demand that the co attributed to worsening wait times in the UK public health system.
  • Evolution (+1%); said its 1Q gold output was higher than the preceding quarter and that costs were also higher, but not by as much as expected.
  • Flight Centre (-2.3%);  AGM today. 1Q in line with expectations but lockdowns still causing issues.  Not able to provide guidance but looking for growth as restrictions lift.
  • Kogan (+8.5%); October business update.   Said it has “resolved its inventory woes”.
  • National Aust Bank (+0.3%); appointed Vocus founder James Spenceley to the Board.  NAB hiring some quality people of late……
  • Oz Minerals (+0.6%); said it should produce more gold than anticipated in 2021, and that costs should be below earlier expectations.
  • Sydney Airport (-0.2%); September total passenger traffic -99% vs 2019, -68% vs 2020.   We all know why…..
  • Super Retail (+1.5%); LFL sales in the first 16 weeks of FY22 were 6% lower than FY21 and 27% higher than FY20.  Warned of challenging outlook but they are well placed to take advantage of an uplift in consumer demand.
  • Whisper (+9.8%); 1Q results.

 

………….and Netflix have just released 3Q results.

  • they gained 4.4m new subscribers in the 3Q, but only 70,000 from the US/Canada.
  • Netflix now have 213m global customers of which 142m have watched “Squid Game”.

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

