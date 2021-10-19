Broker News

October 19, 2021

CVN – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Carnarvon Petroleum is increasing drilling activity as Buffalo, Apus and Parvo are all expected to commence in the next six months.

Dorado is also progressing and with a net capital commitment of $550m, Macquarie suspects the company may need to sell down its stake (20%) and raise project debt to participate in the final investment decision.

The broker retains a Neutral rating and $0.33 target.

Sector: Energy.

 

Target price is $0.33.Current Price is $0.33. Difference: $0.00 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CVN meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

ALL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

TPW – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

AWC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

TWE – Morgans rates the stock as Add

HUB – Citi rates the stock as Buy

S32 – Morgans rates the stock as Hold