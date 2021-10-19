Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 21

ASX200 up 21 points (0.3%) to 7402.
- Bapcor (+1.9%); 1Q revenue flat thanks to C19 but is expecting a stronger 2H than a year ago.
- BHP (-1.5%); 1Q update. Produced less iron ore, copper and steelmaking coal in 1Q mostly because of planned maintenance work at its operations. Reiterated FY guidance.
- Brambles (+2.8%); said North American customer growth was constrained at the start of FY22 by pallet shortages that it doesn’t see being resolved until 4Q.
- Cochlear (+2.3%); reiterated its annual guidance despite 1Q showing Covid-related delays to hearing implant surgeries in markets including the US and Australia.
- Dexus (+0.6%); 1Q update. Maintains FY guidance.
- Fletcher Building (+1.9%); 1H update. Trading has been solid, slightly above previous year. Expecting that to continue.
- IDP Education (-0.01%); AGM. Strong 1Q. Seeing signs of recovery as borders reopen.
- Northern Star (+0.6%); 1Q update.
- Rio Tinto (-2.3%); Strategy Executive Peter Toth has stepped down.
- Stockland (+1.3%); said sales momentum in its residential property business continued to be strong in the 1Q.
- Silver Lake (-0.9%); 1Q update.
- Tabcorp (-1.3%); 1Q update. 1Q revenue -7.3% thanks to the ‘rona.
- Worley (-0.5%); Shell Nederland has awarded Worley a services contract to support the development of a low-carbon fuels facility at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam in The Netherlands.
……Nasdaq levels:
- Oct 2008 1,312
- Oct 2009 1,739
- Oct 2010 2,104
- Oct 2011 2,365
- Oct 2012 2,744
- Oct 2013 3,354
- Oct 2014 3,815
- Oct 2015 4,439
- Oct 2016 4,840
- Oct 2017 6,114
- Oct 2019 7,868
- Oct 2020 11,852
- Today 15,021
Source ; Twitter