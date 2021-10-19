Markets

October 19, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 21

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 21 points (0.3%) to 7402.

 

 

  • Bapcor (+1.9%); 1Q revenue flat thanks to C19 but is expecting a stronger 2H than a year ago.
  • BHP (-1.5%); 1Q update.  Produced less iron ore, copper and steelmaking coal in 1Q mostly because of planned maintenance work at its operations.  Reiterated FY guidance.
  • Brambles (+2.8%); said North American customer growth was constrained at the start of FY22 by pallet shortages that it doesn’t see being resolved until 4Q.
  • Cochlear (+2.3%); reiterated its annual guidance despite 1Q showing Covid-related delays to hearing implant surgeries in markets including the US and Australia.
  • Dexus (+0.6%);  1Q update. Maintains FY guidance.
  • Fletcher Building (+1.9%); 1H update. Trading has been solid, slightly above previous year.  Expecting that to continue.
  • IDP Education (-0.01%); AGM.  Strong 1Q.    Seeing signs of recovery as borders reopen.
  • Northern Star (+0.6%); 1Q update.
  • Rio Tinto (-2.3%); Strategy Executive Peter Toth has stepped down.
  • Stockland (+1.3%); said sales momentum in its residential property business continued to be strong in the 1Q.
  • Silver Lake (-0.9%); 1Q update.
  • Tabcorp (-1.3%); 1Q update.  1Q revenue -7.3% thanks to the ‘rona.
  • Worley (-0.5%); Shell Nederland has awarded Worley a services contract to support the development of a low-carbon fuels facility at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam in The Netherlands.

 

 

……Nasdaq levels:

  • Oct 2008               1,312
  • Oct 2009               1,739
  • Oct 2010               2,104
  • Oct 2011               2,365
  • Oct 2012               2,744
  • Oct 2013               3,354
  • Oct 2014               3,815
  • Oct 2015               4,439
  • Oct 2016               4,840
  • Oct 2017               6,114
  • Oct 2019               7,868
  • Oct 2020               11,852
  • Today                    15,021

Source ; Twitter

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

