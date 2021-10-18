Markets

October 18, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 4

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 down 4 points to 7358.

 

  • Audinate (-7%); 1Q revenue +46% on pcp but 2H revenue to be affected by Component shortage
  • Aristocrat (TH); $1.5bn Capital raising.   Has made a recommended offer to buy Playtech for $5bn.
  • Aventus (+8%) / Homeco Daily Needs (-0.6%) / Home Consortium (+0.1%);  Aventus has announced a proposed merger with HomeCo Daily Needs REIT and Home Consortium.
  • Hub24 (-0.5%) / Class Ltd (+59%);  Hub24 offers 1 share for every 11 Class shares, plus 10c.    Implies approx $3.10 for CL1.
  • GPT (+0.4%); has acquired a property portfolio from Ascot Capital for $681.7m.
  • Ramelius (-3.7%) / Apollo (+12%);  Ramelius offers 56c for Apollo Consolidated.
  • Senex Energy (+15%); is in talks with Posco over a potential takeover by the South Korean explorer.  Posco has submitted an indicative $4.40 bid.
  • Woolworths (+0.1%); has completed its $2bn off market buy back.
  • Zip Co (-0.7%); 1Q revenue +89% on pcp. Transactions +177% yoy. Merchants +82% yoy.

 

……and artists with the most listeners on Spotify;

  • Justin Bieber  85.2m
  • Ed Sheeran     75m
  • The Weeknd  68.5m
  • Dua Lipa          66m
  • Doja Cat          64m
  • Lil Nas X           63m
  • Drake               63m
  • Ariana Grande 56m
  • Shakin’ Stevens      1

Source; Twitter

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

