Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 down 4

ASX200 down 4 points to 7358.
- Audinate (-7%); 1Q revenue +46% on pcp but 2H revenue to be affected by Component shortage
- Aristocrat (TH); $1.5bn Capital raising. Has made a recommended offer to buy Playtech for $5bn.
- Aventus (+8%) / Homeco Daily Needs (-0.6%) / Home Consortium (+0.1%); Aventus has announced a proposed merger with HomeCo Daily Needs REIT and Home Consortium.
- Hub24 (-0.5%) / Class Ltd (+59%); Hub24 offers 1 share for every 11 Class shares, plus 10c. Implies approx $3.10 for CL1.
- GPT (+0.4%); has acquired a property portfolio from Ascot Capital for $681.7m.
- Ramelius (-3.7%) / Apollo (+12%); Ramelius offers 56c for Apollo Consolidated.
- Senex Energy (+15%); is in talks with Posco over a potential takeover by the South Korean explorer. Posco has submitted an indicative $4.40 bid.
- Woolworths (+0.1%); has completed its $2bn off market buy back.
- Zip Co (-0.7%); 1Q revenue +89% on pcp. Transactions +177% yoy. Merchants +82% yoy.
