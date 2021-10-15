Broker News

October 15, 2021

HUB – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Hub24’s first quarter flows of $3.0bn were a beat on Credit Suisse’s forecast $2.5bn, while also contributing to a 2% funds under administration beat. The broker notes that with no identifiable large transitions in the period, first quarter levels can be seen as sustainable.

Credit Suisse notes Hub24’s full-year funds under administration target of $63-70bn could prove conservative, and the broker notes potential upside to its own funds under administration forecast of $73bn.

Net flow forecasts upgraded $12-14bn per annum through to FY25, and earnings per share estimates upgraded 4-7% for the same period.

The Outperform rating is retained and the target price increases to $36.50 from $34.00.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

 

Target price is $36.50.Current Price is $31.25. Difference: $5.25 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If HUB meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

AUB – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

AST – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

CGF – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

CBL – Morgans rates the stock as Add

NCM – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

QAN – Citi rates the stock as Buy