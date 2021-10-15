Broker News

October 15, 2021

AUB – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

The broker’s review of September quarter premium rate data show a 6.1% increase for AUB Group, following gains of 5%, 4% and 3.5% moving back through the prior three quarters. This despite cycling four years of positrive comparables.

In such a supportive environment, the broker retains Outperform and a $25.52 target.

Sector: Insurance.

 

Target price is $25.52.Current Price is $22.98. Difference: $2.54 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AUB meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

HUB – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

AST – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

CGF – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

CBL – Morgans rates the stock as Add

NCM – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

QAN – Citi rates the stock as Buy