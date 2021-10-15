AUB – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

The broker’s review of September quarter premium rate data show a 6.1% increase for AUB Group, following gains of 5%, 4% and 3.5% moving back through the prior three quarters. This despite cycling four years of positrive comparables.
In such a supportive environment, the broker retains Outperform and a $25.52 target.
Sector: Insurance.
Target price is $25.52.Current Price is $22.98. Difference: $2.54 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AUB meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 10% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).