AST – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

While making a number of adjustments to its financial model for AusNet Services maintains its Hold rating, with both Brookfield and APA Group ((APA)) bidding for the business. The target price of $2.50 is retained, which is in-line with the all-cash offer.
Sector: Utilities.
Target price is $2.50.Current Price is $2.48. Difference: $0.02 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AST meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).