Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 53

ASX200 up 53 points (0.7%) to 7325.
- Collins Foods (+0.7%); has bought 9 KFC restaurants in the Netherlands for 10.25m Euros. Will own 55% of KFC’s in the Netherlands. Hmmm, KFC.
- Domino’s Pizza (-0.5%); downgraded by 2 brokers this morning, saying they are fully valued, overcooked or looking toppy. Hmmm, pizza.
- Hub 24 (+5.6%); Trading Update. Record 1Q.
- Iress (+4.2%); no new news on the takeover proposal that I can see…..
- Lithium; up 4.7% in the US overnight. AGY +4% CXO +8.5% LIS +5% LTR +12%
- Netwealth (+8.5%); Q Update. Said it has boosted its inflows forecast for the FY to $12.5bn from $10bn.
- Orica (-0.6%); announces ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.
- Perseus (+5.5%); reports positive exploration results from its Yaoure Mine.
- Redbubble (-13%); 1Q profit down 34% yoy. Reiterates FY guidance.
- Sandfire (+2.4%); sold its Adriatic Metals investment for $97m.
- SRG Global (+2%); reaffirms FY guidance and forecasts strong growth.
- South 32 (+5%); will pay up to $2.05bn for a 45% stake in Chile’s Sierra Gorda copper mine. It will fund the acquisition with a combination of cash and a $1bn underwritten debt facility. It had a $660 million cash balance at the end of September and expects the transaction to be immediately earnings accretive.
- Viva Leisure (+2.7%); its Plus Fitness brand has today opened its 200th club.
- Whitehaven (-3%); produced slightly less coal in 1Q versus a year ago, while sales fell sharply because of shipping delays and a sales program at one of its mines that is weighed toward the 2Q. However, CEO Paul Flynn, said a strong rally in coal prices is expected to boost cash-flow in the coming months and help the coal miner pay off its debt.
…..and McDonalds are now serving “Southern Style” Chicken. My fast food expert/colleague gives it a thumbs up. Just saying…..