Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 5

ASX200 up 5 points to 7288.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg downgraded the economic outlook at a presentation this morning…….
- Bank of Queensland (-3.8%); raised its dividend after FY profit more than trebled amid strong home-loan growth. FY profit $369m vs $115m yoy.
- Bubs (+18%); presented at the Citi conference this morning. Seeing recovery in 1Q. A2M +7.5%
- Challenger (-0.5%); Outlook update — expects to achieve strong profit growth and reaffirms its FY22 guidance.
- Commonwealth Bank (-0.2%); AGM is on as I write.
- Hearts and Minds (+1.4%); have secured Berkshire Hathaway legend Charlie Munger as a guest speak at its upcoming conference.
- Nearmap (+0.7%); have said allegations of Patent Infringement are without merit.
- NIB Holdings (-0.6%); announced a new distribution partnership with ING Bank.
- Paladin (+22%); uranium baby…..
- PointsBet (+3.6%); named the exclusive betting partner of Curling Canada.
- Pact Group (-14%); Trading update. Seeing weaker demand and have stopped the sale process of its Contract Manufacturing business.
- Star Entertainment (+3.7%); said that assertions in a recent media article about its anti-money-laundering controls are incorrect.
- Southern Cross Media (+0.2%); AGM today. Covid has slowed business but seeing recovery into year end.