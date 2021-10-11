DTL – Morgans rates the stock as Add

After a recent share price fall, and with the current share price -20% adrift of Credit Suisse’s $5.92 target price, the broker upgrades its rating to Add from Hold.
The analyst points out the AGM is set for Thursday 28th October.
Sector: Software & Services.
Target price is $5.92.Current Price is $5.27. Difference: $0.65 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If DTL meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 11% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).