Markets / Video

October 8, 2021

Lunch Report: Temporary debt ceiling deal helps push Aussie market higher

By Steven Daghlian | More Articles by Steven Daghlian

The Australian sharemarket is lifting for a second day and remains on track to gain ground this week. The ASX 200 received a boost from the US Senate voting in favour of a temporary lift to the US debt ceiling just before midday.

