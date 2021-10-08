Lunch Report: Temporary debt ceiling deal helps push Aussie market higher

The Australian sharemarket is lifting for a second day and remains on track to gain ground this week. The ASX 200 received a boost from the US Senate voting in favour of a temporary lift to the US debt ceiling just before midday.
By Steven Daghlian | More Articles by Steven Daghlian
