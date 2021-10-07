Broker News

October 7, 2021

WPL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Macquarie marks to market for the third quarter to reflect changes to oil and FX rates and also increases its fourth quarter LNG forecast to US$20/MMBtu.

Woodside Petroleum’s estimates are raised by 8%. Target is raised to $27.25 from $27.10. Outperform retained.

Sector: Energy.

 

Target price is $27.25.Current Price is $25.04. Difference: $2.21 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If WPL meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

BBN – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

S32 – UBS rates the stock as Buy

NEC – UBS rates the stock as Buy

BOQ – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

MGX – Citi rates the stock as Buy

ACF – Morgans rates the stock as Add