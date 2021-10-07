WPL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

Macquarie marks to market for the third quarter to reflect changes to oil and FX rates and also increases its fourth quarter LNG forecast to US$20/MMBtu.
Woodside Petroleum’s estimates are raised by 8%. Target is raised to $27.25 from $27.10. Outperform retained.
Sector: Energy.
Target price is $27.25.Current Price is $25.04. Difference: $2.21 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If WPL meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 8% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).