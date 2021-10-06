Markets

October 6, 2021

Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 13

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 13 points (0.2%) to 7262.

 

  • A2Milk (-3.2%); Slater & Gordon have started proceeding against A2M on behalf of shareholders who bought shares between Aug 2020 and May 9 2021.
  • Banks; APRA has today increased the minimum interest rate buffer it expects banks to use when assessing the serviceability of home loan applications to at least 3 percentage points.  Currently about 2.5 points.    ANZ -0.2%  CBA -2.2%  NAB  WBC -0.2%
  • Commonwealth Bank (-2.2%); downgraded from buy to hold by 2 major brokers this morning.
  • Evolution (+1.9%); has cut its costs forecast.
  • Magellan (-2.5%);  reported net outflows of $617m for the Sept Q.
  • Qantas (-1.2%); press speculation the surging share price may see the Flying Kangaroo tap the market for equity.

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

