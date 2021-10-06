Australia… One Hour In… ASX200 up 13

ASX200 up 13 points (0.2%) to 7262.
- A2Milk (-3.2%); Slater & Gordon have started proceeding against A2M on behalf of shareholders who bought shares between Aug 2020 and May 9 2021.
- Banks; APRA has today increased the minimum interest rate buffer it expects banks to use when assessing the serviceability of home loan applications to at least 3 percentage points. Currently about 2.5 points. ANZ -0.2% CBA -2.2% NAB WBC -0.2%
- Commonwealth Bank (-2.2%); downgraded from buy to hold by 2 major brokers this morning.
- Evolution (+1.9%); has cut its costs forecast.
- Magellan (-2.5%); reported net outflows of $617m for the Sept Q.
- Qantas (-1.2%); press speculation the surging share price may see the Flying Kangaroo tap the market for equity.