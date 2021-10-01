Morning Report: ASX set to follow Wall St lower on Friday

Futures suggest a sizeable deficit for the ASX 200 when trade commences this morning – the expected move lower for local shares at the opening bell comes after US & European markets generally gave up early gains to finish the session in the red.
By Tom Piotrowski | More Articles by Tom Piotrowski
Futures suggest a sizeable deficit for the ASX 200 when trade commences this morning – the expected move lower for local shares at the opening bell comes after US & European markets generally gave up early gains to finish the session in the red.